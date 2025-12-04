Young riders and ponies from the Dartmoor Hill Pony Display Team will step out in tinsel and festive fancy dress to bring Christmas cheer to the lanes of Dartmoor. Alongside the ride out, members of the public will also be able to visit the charity headquarters at Corndonford Farm near Poundsgate, where they can enjoy pony rides, carriage rides, home-baked treats and carol singing in the barn, surrounded by some of the ponies.