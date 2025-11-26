A Christmas Tree Festival is being staged at ‘the church with the illuminated window’ in Yelverton to spread some early Christmas cheer.
Situated just off the roundabout, on the corner of Harrowbeer Lane, at the heart of the village of Yelverton, Rock Methodist Church is so-called because the lights stay on in the big stained-glass window until midnight, bringing a little cheer to drivers as they make their way home, often from Plymouth, towards Tavistock or Princetown.
For more than 15 years, Rock Methodist Church has hosted a Christmas Tree Festival and this year from December 9 to 14 the church will be filled with 22 Christmas trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses, community organisations and schools, as well as friends from other churches.
All ages take part from the staff and children of Penmoor Nursery to those living at the Yelverton Residential Home, a near neighbour of Rock Methodist Church.
Rock Methodist Church was one of the last buildings erected by the Bible Christians, a Methodist revival that began in north Devon at Shebbear in 1815 and spread around the United Kingdom and the world.
Bible Christian chapels were not ornate or big and consequently Rock Methodist Church is a cosy and inviting setting, and visitors to the Christmas Tree Festival are given a warm welcome. There are no pillars to obstruct the view – so all together the trees look spectacular.
This year’s Christmas Tree Festival runs every day from Tuesday to Sunday, December 9 to 14, opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm with an extended opening on Friday evening to 7pm.
On Sunday, December 14 at 10.30am there will be a carol service (with well-known favourite carols), followed by tea or coffee and mince pies.
The church remains open on Sunday until 4pm, giving everyone an opportunity to share a beautiful and imaginative preparation for Christmas. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.
