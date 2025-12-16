Everyone is welcome to attend West Dartmoor Mission Community's annual crib service on Christmas Eve.
The event is on Wednesday, December 24, at 4pm, in St Paul's Church, Yelverton.
This year's story is ‘Time to Travel to Bethlehem’.
All are welcome to join in this retelling of the Christmas story. The event is usually light-hearted and entertaining to appeal to anyone of any age.
A Christmas Crib Service is a family-friendly church service that joyfully retells the Nativity story using carols, prayers, and involves children dressing up as characters (Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds).
The event creates a manger scene, making the ancient tale interactive and accessible for all ages. It's a magical way to begin Christmas, focusing on the birth of Jesus.
