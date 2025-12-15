THE Devon County Agricultural Association, which organises the annual Devon County Show, has appointed BASICS Devon as its charity of the year.
Volunteer medics from BASICS (British Association for Immediate Care) Devon respond to medical emergencies with the South Western Ambulance Service, such as road traffic collisions on rural lanes and cardiac arrests in remote villages. Its clinicians often arrive before an ambulance, the charity said.
Each year, the Devon County Agricultural Association selects one charity to support, with the final decision being made by the president elect, currently John Lee.
“BASICS Devon is doing such incredible work across the county of Devon, helping save lives, in particular in rural communities,” said Mr Lee. The Devon County Show is on May 21-23 2026.
