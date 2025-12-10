A 40 year old Okehampton woman launched a wooden rounders bat attack on a woman, a court was told.
Charlotte Taylor, of Hillside Drive, Okehampton, assaulted the woman outside her home in May this year.
She pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Exeter magistrates heard Taylor struck the victim six times with the bat during the prolonged attack.
She was bailed to be sentenced in March, 2026, and warned she could face custody.
The court heard Taylor suffers from various conditions including complex PTSD and ADHD.
