Okehampton Men in Sheds have worked with a teenager to provide him with a garden workspace of his own where he can concentrate on his studies.
Jonathan Battershall-Reid and his brother Eben worked together with the ‘shedders’ to build the shed for the garden of their home in Okehampton.
Jonathan got to know the Okehampton Men in Sheds when he came along to work with them to complete the skill and volunteering elements of his Duke of Edinburgh Award.
After completing the requirements, he has decided to continue to attend the group as a volunteer.
Being part of a large family and living in a relatively small property, as Jonathan's academic studies became more demanding he had little opportunity to study quietly.
His parents saved to buy a second-hand 'garden room' from Facebook Marketplace but unfortunately this turned out to be a scam and their money was lost, alongside Jonathan's hopes for a quiet study space.
On hearing this Phil Bush, who helps run the Okehampton branch of Men in Sheds, offered to build Jonathan a suitable space in their garden. Ideas and requirements were discussed with Jonathan's parents and a plan was formed.
In conjunction with the family, Men in Sheds designed a workspace and priced up materials. RGB Okehampton kindly offered to reduce the price of the materials needed and Okehampton Glass readily donated some windows and units they had going spare.
Additionally, a local electrical firm offered to install the wiring, lights and sockets. Men in Sheds applied for several financial grants and eventually the money required was received from a charity specialising in educational grants.
With all this in place, work on the panel sections started in the spring with Jonathan and Men in Sheds working together.
Then, when construction moved to the family's back garden, Jonathan's family became involved too. Particularly useful was the input of Jonathan's younger brother Eben, who hopes when older to train as a carpenter.
Men in Sheds is not a professional company and mistakes were made. These were either rectified or worked around and with everyone involved in the decision-making, design features changed as things moved forwards.
Due to the weather and the many other tasks that Men in Sheds are committed to progress was slow but it was steady and Jonathan had his first study session in the completed workspace in October.
Notwithstanding the excessive tea drinking, cake eating and joking around, Jonathan, his family and Men in Sheds all worked really well together to reach a common goal.
Everyone agreed this was an excellent example of the younger generation (Jonathan and Eben) and the older generation (Men in Sheds) working alongside each other and forming an efficient team.
There was also a lot of learning on both sides with Men in Sheds teaching Jonathan and Eben safety on site, woodworking skills and how to use power tools whilst they patiently taught several older men how to use a smartphone!
The project has been a great success with Jonathan now having a dedicated study space and all involved having enjoyed the process, learnt new things and made new friends.
