Edwardian Evening brought Okehampton together to celebrate on Thursday night, December 5
The evening organised by the new Okehampton BID was a great success, bringing people out in the streets to enjoy carols and entertainment.
All the shops were open late to help people get an early start on their Christmas shopping.
Mike Santiago-Griggs, spokesperson for organisers Okehampton BID, said: “Edwardian Evening brought so many people together in a way that feels true to our town.
“The venues and streets were busy, the lights felt bright, and there was a real sense of community wherever you stood. It was a reminder of how Okehampton can be such a special place to live, work or visit.
“We hope our fantastic local businesses had a strong night and that everyone who joined us left feeling a little more festive. You did the town proud. Thank you to every visitor, performer, volunteer and organisation who played a part in creating a welcoming and joyful atmosphere across the town centre.
“We are now collating feedback to help us make next year’s event even better. Here’s to a bright and bustling festive season in Okehampton."
