Sampford Courtenay Flower Club last week welcomed an arranger from Okehampton’s only florist.
Helen Squires from Heart of Flowers did a delightful demonstration on the theme of Winter Olympics.
A vibrant round arrangement of orange antthirnums and other flame-like flowers encircled a flaming candle started things off.
A grey curling stone followed, with lovely green and white all-round arrangement on top.
Her talk was summed up with a modern interpretation of ballet Ravel’s Bolero, full of tropical foliage and purple anthuriums
“If you would like to visit our club, we meet on second Monday of each month, at 2.30pm in Sampford Courtenay Village hall. Every one is welcome,” said a club spokesperson.
