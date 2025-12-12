The popular Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival attracted thousands of visitors and raised £16,000 for the parish church.
The festival of 69 trees is one of the highlights of the town’s seasonal celebrations and is staged to raise funds for the maintenance and improving of the church.
The trees were all colourfully lit and decorated individually by community organisations, schools, churches and businesses with a wide range of themes, including a clever crocheted version. A competition was staged to reward the creativity and effort that went into the entries.
Organiser Vanessa Bowles said: “Friends of St Eustachius’ Church are absolutely delighted to announce that Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival 2025 has raised over £16,000.
“The popularity of the Christmas Tree Festival grows every year and we would like to thank all our contributors for their amazing trees.
“The standard of tree decorations this year was better than ever and it is wonderful to see the town of Tavistock coming together in this way.”
She added: “St Eustachius’ Church is the most magnificent setting for the festival and the money raised will be used to protect and enhance these buildings in the heart of our community.”
The overall winner of the best decorated tree was St Paul's Church, Gulworthy with a tree celebrating God's gift of woodland and nature.
The winner of the best school tree was Tavistock College which served up a poignant Christmas dinner themed fir in memory of science teacher James Stroud, who loved Christmas and sadly died earlier this year.
Vanessa said: “The huge army of volunteers who run the festival are now enjoying a well-earned rest but will be back next year and if anyone involved in a charity or organisation would like to have a tree, or is interested in volunteering, please contact me.”
Volunteers and anyone wanting to enter the festival next Christmas can email Vanessa at: [email protected]
