A roaring, hooting and glittering cavalcade of festive tractors drew the crowds tonight in Tavistock.
The Tavistock Christmas Tractor Run spread joy and excitement in the town centre to raise money for Tavistock Football Club.
About 50 agricultural machines were transformed into sparkling celebratory creation to entertain many families on the rally round the town centre and Whitchurch.
Tavistock AFC festive tractor run. (Tindle)
