Electrical vehicle charging is expected get a whole easier in Tavistock with a council’s £150,000 investment.
West Devon Borough Council has agreed to put £130,000 from its reserves into seven EV charging stations at its headquarters at Kilworthy Park including the first rapid charger in town.
The project will also be funded by £20,000 of government cash from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
The charging points will be for the public to use as well as council services and available for overnight charging.
The move was first discussed by the council last month but put on ice while funding sources were investigated after members raised concerns about being seen as “frivolous” with money.
At the time council was predicting a budget gap of £218,000 for 2026/27. That has now reduced to £116,000.
It said this week that this was a chance for the council to “lead by example” showing its commitment to the environment.
Cllr Chris West (Lib Dem, Burrator), lead member for climate and biodiversity, said: “This project is the council’s opportunity to showcase the benefits of electric vehicles locally and lead by example in our continued efforts to lower our own CO₂ emissions and help to lower emissions across the borough.
“The mix of a rapid charger and standard chargers will both support the transition of our vehicle fleet from petrol and diesel to electric but also increase the availability of public charging.”
He said it was the latest in a series of initiatives to help reach the aims within the authority’s wider climate change and biodiversity strategy.
Others were a wildlife warden scheme, the renewal of a thermal imaging camera scheme that helps communities to make homes more energy-efficient, solar and energy efficiency projects at the council’s Kilworthy Park offices and supporting decarbonisation plans for West Devon businesses through UKSPF funding.
“We will continue to push forward with our efforts to support the environment, both for the benefit of people living here in West Devon, and the wider world,” he said.
In September WDBC announced that it would be adding 11 new electric leased vehicles to the fleet it shares with South Hams District Council.
By sharing services and a workforce with South Hams, the council saves more than £6 million a year.
