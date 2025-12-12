About 100 users of a Tavistock charity supporting vulnerable, isolated and older people enjoyed a festive lunch together.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) clients dressed in Christmas hats and jumpers to be served a traditional roast meal by the charity’s volunteers and staff and Mount Kelly College students. They were joined at TASS HQ by town mayor and mayoress Cllr Steve Hipsey and consort and wife Cathy as guest of honour.
They were then entertained by Mount Kelly College choir to round off the celebrations.
Tavistock charity festive lunch served by Deb Morris TASS (Tavistock Area Support Service) manager (left) and a volunteer. (Tindle)
