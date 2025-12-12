Creative traders have been rewarded for bringing seasonal magic to Tavistock and bringing smiles to shoppers’ faces.

Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) and mayor and mayoress Cllr Steve Hipsey and wife Cathy recently judged the enchanting shop windows and market stands for their imagination and Christmassy displays.

The annual BID Christmas Window Display competition results were announced on Dickensian Evening.

The nostalgic event is very much part of the festive calendar in the town and recognises the effort put into helping the town centre look its very best.

The civic couple took time on the night to visit all the businesses who had decorated their windows and presented awards to the winners.

Cllr Hipsey said: “Cathy and I were delighted by the imaginative shop windows and costumes.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the many town centre shops and businesses who created such wonderful window displays for this year’s Dickensian Evening. The response from our traders was quite remarkable. Almost every window sparkled with imagination and festive cheer, transforming the town into a scene that would have delighted Dickens himself.

“The overall effect was nothing short of stunning. Lights, glitter, colour and creativity combined to produce an atmosphere that was both magical and thoroughly heart-warming.

“With such a wealth of effort on display, choosing winners proved extremely difficult. Every business that took part demonstrated real commitment to our community spirit and to maintaining Tavistock’s well-earned reputation for charm and vibrancy. Each display deserved recognition and I hope every participant feels proud of the contribution they made to this much-loved evening.

“Dickensian Evening is one of the town’s signature events. It attracts large numbers of visitors, showcases our unique heritage and provides a welcome boost to the many independent shops that lie at the heart of our local economy. The creativity shown this year helped reinforce exactly why Tavistock continues to thrive as a distinctive and welcoming market town.

“My sincere thanks to everyone who took part for their hard work, enthusiasm and festive spirit. You made the town shine.”

BID manager Janna Sanders said: “The Christmas Window Competition is more than a bit of festive fun. It’s a real boost for our local businesses.

“Beautiful, creative displays draw people into town, encourage them to explore, and make Tavistock a place everyone wants to visit during the festive season. Every decorated window helps increase footfall, supports our traders and adds to the magical atmosphere that makes Christmas in Tavistock so special.”

Winner of the best window display was Cabana Interiors and runner-up best window display was Moorwishes.

Winner of the best dressed market stall: Odds & Suds; winner best newcomer: Roly’s Fudge Pantry; special award for creativity: Knitting Korner; community award: Mime; winner-best dressed team: Tavi Witches, Tavistock Pannier Market; mayor’s special commendation for an engaging and humorous display: Lawsons; mayoress’ favourite, special commendation for detail & effort: Allan Dolan.

The highly commended awards went to: Pet Emporium, Baldwins, Lottie Loves, Rainbow Nation, Vaughans at 34 and finally Dot-Teas.

Tavistock Business Improvement District traders Christmas display competition: Odds and Suds - winners of best dressed market stall.
Odds and Suds were winners of the best-dressed market stall. (Tindle)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Moorwishes - window runner-up.
Moorwishes was best-dressed window runner-up. (Taviostock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Knitting Korner - creativity winner.
Knitting Korner was the creativity winner. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Dot-Teas - highly commended.
Dot-Teas Wholefoods was highly commended. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock Christmas shop windows enchant
Tavistock Christmas shop windows enchant. (Submitted)
Tavistock BID traders' Christmas windows competition: Mime - Community award
Mime in Paddons Row won the community award. (BID)
Tavistock BID traders' Christmas windows competition: Mime - Community award. With admiring Mayor Steve Hipsey - Highly Commended.
Vaughans @ Thirty Four won highly commended for their display, being admired by mayor Steve Hipsey. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID traders' Christmas windows competition: Rainbow Nation - highly commended.
Rainbow Nation was highly commended. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID
Emporium was highly commended. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID traders' Christmas windows competition: Baldwins - highly commended
Baldwins was highly commended. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Mime - community award winner. Pictured are Mayor ands Mayoress Cllr Steve Hipsey and consort Cathy at Mime.
Mime were community window winners. Pictured are mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey and mayoress Cathy Hipsey with the window. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Lawson's - Cllr Steve Hipsey, Mayor's choice.
Lawsons won mayor’s choice. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Lottie Loves - highly commended.
Lottie Loves was highly commended. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Allan Dolan - Mayoress' choice
A very sparkly Allan Dolan was the mayoress's choice. (Tavistock BID)
Tavistock BID's Christmas traders' display competition: Hansford Bell - highly commended.
Hansford Bell was highly commended. (Tavistock BID)