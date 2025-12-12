Creative traders have been rewarded for bringing seasonal magic to Tavistock and bringing smiles to shoppers’ faces.
Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) and mayor and mayoress Cllr Steve Hipsey and wife Cathy recently judged the enchanting shop windows and market stands for their imagination and Christmassy displays.
The annual BID Christmas Window Display competition results were announced on Dickensian Evening.
The nostalgic event is very much part of the festive calendar in the town and recognises the effort put into helping the town centre look its very best.
The civic couple took time on the night to visit all the businesses who had decorated their windows and presented awards to the winners.
Cllr Hipsey said: “Cathy and I were delighted by the imaginative shop windows and costumes.
“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the many town centre shops and businesses who created such wonderful window displays for this year’s Dickensian Evening. The response from our traders was quite remarkable. Almost every window sparkled with imagination and festive cheer, transforming the town into a scene that would have delighted Dickens himself.
“The overall effect was nothing short of stunning. Lights, glitter, colour and creativity combined to produce an atmosphere that was both magical and thoroughly heart-warming.
“With such a wealth of effort on display, choosing winners proved extremely difficult. Every business that took part demonstrated real commitment to our community spirit and to maintaining Tavistock’s well-earned reputation for charm and vibrancy. Each display deserved recognition and I hope every participant feels proud of the contribution they made to this much-loved evening.
“Dickensian Evening is one of the town’s signature events. It attracts large numbers of visitors, showcases our unique heritage and provides a welcome boost to the many independent shops that lie at the heart of our local economy. The creativity shown this year helped reinforce exactly why Tavistock continues to thrive as a distinctive and welcoming market town.
“My sincere thanks to everyone who took part for their hard work, enthusiasm and festive spirit. You made the town shine.”
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “The Christmas Window Competition is more than a bit of festive fun. It’s a real boost for our local businesses.
“Beautiful, creative displays draw people into town, encourage them to explore, and make Tavistock a place everyone wants to visit during the festive season. Every decorated window helps increase footfall, supports our traders and adds to the magical atmosphere that makes Christmas in Tavistock so special.”
Winner of the best window display was Cabana Interiors and runner-up best window display was Moorwishes.
Winner of the best dressed market stall: Odds & Suds; winner best newcomer: Roly’s Fudge Pantry; special award for creativity: Knitting Korner; community award: Mime; winner-best dressed team: Tavi Witches, Tavistock Pannier Market; mayor’s special commendation for an engaging and humorous display: Lawsons; mayoress’ favourite, special commendation for detail & effort: Allan Dolan.
The highly commended awards went to: Pet Emporium, Baldwins, Lottie Loves, Rainbow Nation, Vaughans at 34 and finally Dot-Teas.
