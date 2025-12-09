Creative traders have been rewarded for bringing seasonal magic to Tavistock and bringing smiles to shoppers’ faces.
Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) and mayor and mayoress Cllr Steve Hipsey and wife Cathy recently judged the enchanting shop windows and market stands for their imagination and Christmassy displays.
The annual BID Christmas Window Display competition results were announced on Dickensian Evening.
The nostalgic event is very much part of the festive calendar in the town and recognises the effort put into helping the town centre look its very best.
The civic couple took time on the night to visit all the businesses who had decorated their windows and presented awards to the winners.
Cllr Hipsey said: “Cathy and I were delighted by the imaginative shop windows and costumes.”
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “The Christmas Window Competition is more than a bit of festive fun. It’s a real boost for our local businesses.
“Beautiful, creative displays draw people into town, encourage them to explore, and make Tavistock a place everyone wants to visit during the festive season. Every decorated window helps increase footfall, supports our traders and adds to the magical atmosphere that makes Christmas in Tavistock so special.”
Winner of the best window display was Cabana Interiors and runner-up best window display was Moorwishes.
Winner of the best dressed market stall: Odds & Suds; winner best newcomer: Roly’s Fudge Pantry; special award for creativity: Knitting Korner; community award: Mime; winner-best dressed team: Tavi Witches, Tavistock Pannier Market; mayor’s special commendation for an engaging and humorous display: Lawsons; mayoress’ favourite, special commendation for detail & effort: Allan Dolan.
The highly commended awards went to: Pet Emporium, Baldwins, Lottie Loves, Rainbow Nation, Vaughans at 34 and finally Dot-Teas.
