Military veterans enjoyed a sociable communal breakfast thanks to a Tavistock charity.
The special veterans breakfast included the presentation of Christmas hampers.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) began its mass veterans’ breakfasts at its headquarters earlier this year and the event has bloomed in popularity.
TASS manager Deb Morris said: “Our special veterans’ breakfast had a great turnout and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the morning.”
The breakfasts offer an affordable hot meal and the chance to escape loneliness and isolation for former service personnel – soldiers, sailors and airmen.
The idea is to replicate the camaraderie veterans used to enjoy, sharing joint experiences which are unique to the armed forces. Many ex-service personnel miss the friendship, routine, adventure, company, mutual trust and purpose of military life when they leave at a relatively young age.
Former service personnel and others are encouraged to share memories in a common language and sense of humour born of life experience in uniform.
The breakfast is also designed to offer sources of help from military welfare charities.
Representatives attended from Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen’s Families Association (SSAFA), the Royal Marines Charity (RMA), Cornwall Veterans Regroup and Help for Heroes.
Deb collected five ‘luxury’ Christmas hampers from the Royal Marines Training Centre at Lympstone, donated by SSAFA Devon.
Deb was presented with the hampers by Captain Gordon Evans, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon and SSAFA Devon president, and Terry Cuthbertson, SSAFA Devon treasurer.
The hampers were then issued at the festive breakfast.
Anyone who served in the armed forces and those who worked in the emergency uniformed services is welcome.
TASS Veterans Hub meets next to the bus station monthly on the second and fourth Wednesday, 9am-11.30am, for bacon baps, a cuppa and banter. A veterans’ lunch is offered monthly on the third Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm.
