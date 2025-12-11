A group of sociable knitters are clicking away in festive style for a Tavistock charity.
The Tavistock Knit and Natter group members are wielding their needles in aid of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS).
The group meets at the Queen’s Head pub in the town every Wednesday, from 10am to 12noon, to socialise and knit.
They are busy creating mini angels, sheep, baubles, Santas, sheep, festive firs - all in colourful wool and hung on a small white tree.
The charming woolly characters and other Christmas symbols are on sale in the pub with proceeds going to TASS.
Jo Wright, who runs the group, said: “We’re delighted to raise funds for TASS with our Christmas knits. We raise about £15 each week.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.