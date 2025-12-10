South West Vets have warned pet owners of the dangers to their dogs of typical Christmas food treats.
Tavistock’s Westmoor Vets and Okeford Veterinary Centre, Okehampton, are urging dog owners to take extra care this festive season as chocolate and raisins, two ingredients found in many Christmas treats, can be highly toxic to dogs.
Therefore, festive treats should be kept out of reach and act fast if accidents happen.
Every year, thousands of dogs across the UK require emergency veterinary care after eating these foods, and the risk increases significantly during the holidays.
Kristina Chourot, of Westmoor Vets, said: “Dogs are opportunists when it comes to food,” “With so many tempting treats around the home, it’s easy for pets to get hold of something harmful. Prevention is always better than cure.”
Chocolate contains theobromine, a chemical similar to caffeine, which dogs cannot process effectively. Even small amounts can cause serious illness. Raisins, grapes and currants, can lead to kidney failure if ingested.
Dogs should never be given chocolate or raisins as a treat, no matter how small the amount.
If a dog eats chocolate or raisins, owners should call their vet immediately, even if the dog appears fine. Symptoms can take four hours to appear and may include vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhoea, muscle tremors, seizures, a fast heart rate, excessive drinking, drooling, unsteady walking, and rapid breathing. These signs indicate that urgent attention is needed.
Westmoor Vets provides emergency cover throughout the festive season.
Treatment may involve inducing vomiting to remove toxins and monitoring the dog for up to 48 hours. In most cases, dogs make a full recovery, but delays cause complications.
Steve Grills, of Okeford Veterinary Centre, said: “By keeping harmful foods out of reach and acting quickly if an accident happens, owners can ensure their pets stay safe and healthy.”
