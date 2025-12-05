One of the highlights of Tavistock’s Christmas celebrations are the sparkling Trees of Light which now adorn the town hall high above Bedford Square after a musical switch-on.
The trees and the hundreds of light decorations are an annual tribute to those loved-ones past and present remembered and celebrated by locals.
Matt Hibbert, Tavistock Lions Club president, switched on the trees last night Thursday, December 4, and they will remain sparkling throughout the Christmas period.
The ceremony was followed by carol singing with the Stannary Brass Band and an interdenominational service, while the Lions will served drinks and mince pies.
Since the trees event began in 1999, over £170,000 has been raised for local good causes.
