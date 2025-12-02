TAVISTOCK is getting ready to celebrate Dickensian Evening on Friday night, December 5.
The old-fashioned Christmas experience harks back to the town’s boom in the Victorian era.
Shops and the pannier market will be open late with magical shop window and trader stand displays.
The fun starts with a community lantern parade at 5pm and the Christmas lights switch-on at 5.45pm in Bedford Square.
Music includes school choirs and the Stannary Brass Band, with entertainment including Rosie Rainbow and her Dickensian Circus and stilt walkers, craft, food, drink and gift stalls and a funfair with merry-go-round.
Free parking is offered in the town centre from 3pm and free park and ride from Morrisons car park from 4.15pm, running all evening. Organisers encourage visitors to use the park and ride. Disabled parking will be at ATS on Parkwood Road from 5pm (please show blue badge).
To ensure easier access into the town throughout the event, the temporary traffic lights on Plymouth Road will be taken down for the evening, making it much easier for visitors to come and support local businesses during one of Tavistock’s busiest nights of the year.
Visitors can look forward to:
· Christmas light switch-on at 5:45pm
· Your host – Magic Martin
· Traditional Victorian costumes and street performers
· Dickensian Circus
· Live music and carol singing
· Artisan stalls and independent local traders
· Food and drink celebrating the spirit of the season
· Late-night shopping in Tavistock’s beautiful, historic streets
The event invites families, residents and visitors to step back in time and celebrate the warmth, generosity and joy that defines Tavistock at Christmas.
Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock BID (business improvement district), said: ‘‘Tavistock Dickensian Evening is a much-loved Christmas tradition and is hugely important to the business community. Whatever the weather, we’re thrilled to bring the community together once again for a night filled with festive joy. We can’t wait to see Tavistock come alive with the spirit of Christmas.”
The event, which attracts around 10,000 visitors locally and regionally, is a popular part of the town’s Christmas season, made possible by the businesses of the town centre who fund it through their BID levy.
The event brings colour and cheer to the town in the lead up to Christmas and helps highlights how important the high street is to the community.
