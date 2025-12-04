Police arrested a man on the streets in Tavistock town centre yesterday (Wednesday).
The man was asking passers-by for money sitting on the pavement next to St Luke’s Hospice shop on Duke Street.
A police statement said: “Officers were on patrol around the area of Duke Street, Tavistock, on Wednesday, December 3, when they became aware of a man begging.
“It was reported the man then failed to produce an ID card, as required, and was found with a large amount of cash.
“The man in his 30s and from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of begging offences and failure to produce identification when required to do so.”
A police investigation is ongoing.
