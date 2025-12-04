Creative traders have been lighting up Tavistock high street with festive shop fronts.
The town centre is already feeling festive, with lights strung across West Street, Duke and Brook Street and Bedford Square, among others. Meanwhile, the guildhall and town hall are outlined in bright white lights and the street lights have their own festive additions.
It is the imaginative window displays by individual shopkeepers, though, which arguably particularly entice visitors and locals to linger.
Shoppers are being welcomed inside the shops – most of them independents – by shop fronts variously featuring Father Christmas, Christmas trees, large baubles, festive wreaths and cascades of coloured lights.
Competition is fierce for the Tavistock BID’s annual shop window competition. Winners will be announced during Dickensian Evening tomorrow, Friday, December 5.
The Christmas Tree Festival in St Eustachius’ Church will be open specially late on Dickensian Evening, from 10am to 9pm. Shops will be open until 9pm.
Over the weekend, there will still be a chance to admire the trees in the church from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, (December 6) and Sunday (December 7) from 11am to 4pm.
