The festivities have well and truly begun in Bere Alston Primary Academy with a jolly Christmas Jumper Day.
The school also enjoyed a ‘Santa’s Workshop’ craft fair, with a guest appearance by the man himself to take gift wishes from pupils.
Headteacher Gareth Bemister said: “The workshop was a huge success and great thanks must go to our dedicated Friends of School team who once again presented an amazing event thoroughly enjoyed by all.
“There were several crafts and activities set up around the hall, as well as food and drinks. Parents and carers also attended and joined their children in making some things. Classes had also made some things to sell in aid of Friends of School.
“Then we had a Christmas Jumper Day and a visit from the Reverend Law, our local vicar, who talked to the children about the meaning of Advent.
“All staff and children had a fantastic Christmas dinner together in the hall. Everyone had to have a sprout.”
Meanwhile, at Horrabridge Primary youngsters enchanted parents with their Nativity play.
Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School staged its play, called the Big Little Nativity, for an audience of appreciative parents.
Teaching assistant Ali Smith said: “The children have been rehearsing for about four weeks and have really enjoyed it and thrown themselves into the spirit the season – especially the lad playing the donkey.
“I must say thank you to the lead teacher Emily Friend who orchestrated the music and the eight songs, all supported by teachers and teaching assistants.”
