Walkers and drivers have been wondering why there is lengthy scaffolding alongside Tavistock’s picturesque river walk.
The reason has now been revealed - the 50-ft length of scaffolding is to carry out damaging plants, repairs and strengthening work to keep the wall safe.
It is important to keep the15-ft high stone wall from deteriorating and stonework possibly falling off because there is a car park on one side and a popular river walk on the other.
However, the river walk remains open and only a few car park spaces are temporarily out of use.
Plants and young trees have grown into the top of the wall and their roots undermined the fabric, weakening the stonework.
As a result, vertical cracks have appeared and potentially made the structure unstable.
Firstly the saplings and other plants are being removed and the disturbed stones re-fixed in place. Then the cracks are being sealed.
Roots of specific plants called valerian have caused damage to the brickwork. The roots are being removed and the wall is being reset during repairs.
West Devon Borough Council is carrying out the repair work to the wall on the section alongside Bedford Car Park.
The council said it is scheduled to go on for a few more weeks. Though the exact time required is dependent on weather.
A handful of parking spaces will be affected by the works and made unavailable for public use during this time. The riverside footpath is still accessible to the public during the works.
The riverside wall up to the former Tavistock Abbey still house (on the corner of Bedford Garden) is the original abbey wall. Although the castellations on top are thought almost certainly to be Victorian additions. Beyond that, where the work is being carried out, the walls is relatively modern.
