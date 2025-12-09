Excited children are invited to meet Santa in Tavistock over the next two weekends.
Father Christmas has booked himself into the town’s Bedford Hotel with his elves and will be receiving young guests on the Saturdays and Sundays of December 13 and 14 and 20 and 21.
Parents are urged to book early for the special visit which includes workshops to make Christmas decorations and a Christmas present for each child. All profits will be donated to the charity Children With Cancer.
Tavistock Lions, in conjunction with Sousette party planners Mia Alaoui and Kate Warren, are creating the beautiful grotto with help from local construction company RM Builders. It will be in the hotel’s Carriage Room.
A Lions spokesman said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our Christmas grotto, a truly magical experience in Tavistock. Please come and meet Father Christmas at our family fun sessions, where our beautifully designed entrance and grotto along with Father Christmas’s workshop will start the magic this season.
“This will be the first time for many years that the Lions Club have organised a grotto and it is extremely grateful to the Mia and Kate for this idea and their expertise.
“Christmas is not an easy time for all children, so the club and organisers have decided that all profits from this wonderful event will go to Children with Cancer.”
Every child will receive a wrapped customised gift, a surprise present and a special badge.
The grotto is in the hotel carriage room on Saturday, December 13; Sunday, December 14; Saturday, December 20, and Sunday December 21.
The six daily bookable sessions are 10am, 11am, 12 noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Each experience lasts for 50 minutes (with five spaces per session) and include Christmas cookie decorating, customising a Christmas bauble and making a Christmas cracker in the grotto.
A particular highlight of the sessions is a ten-minute meeting with Father Christmas, where each child will receive an age-appropriate book, a surprise gift and the photo of them meeting Santa.
Visitors also receive a ‘I have seen Father Christmas’ badge, which entitles the recipient to a special drinks offer at The Bedford Hotel after the grotto session. There will be elves to help along the way and a Mrs Christmas to add to the festivities.
Parents, grandparents or guardians wishing to take their children to this truly magical event are encouraged to book as soon as possible as sessions are filling up quickly.
Access to the grotto will be from the hotel car park through a tree-lined entrance where visitors will be greeted by Santa’s elves. Children are offered a complimentary hot chocolate in the hotel with accompanying adults buying a hot drink.
Tickets cost £15 per child aged two and above, while under twos pay £10 (as they are too young for the craft activities).
Sessions must be booked in advance through TicketSource using this link: https://tinyurl.com/2u8cfftx. Alternatively you can book via Tavistock Lions website: https://www.tavistocklions.org.uk/father-christmas-experience
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.