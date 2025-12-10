The River Tavy is still surging today in Tavistock in the wake of the lashing from Storm Bram.
The river comes off Dartmoor which bore the brunt of the high wind and torrential rain.
The river is still higher than average after nearly breaking over the riverside path and reaching within a few feet of the underside of the Abbey Bridge arches.
Flooding also closed the nearby shop and post office.
The River Tavy is surging in Tavistock after Storm Bram. Picture by Veronica Aston. (Veronica Aston.)
