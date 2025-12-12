The captivating carol singing of young choristers has been delighting audiences across Tavistock this Christmas.
The talented pupils of Tavistock Primary School’s Big Choir have been on tour, visiting residential homes and entertaining the crowds at Tavistock’s Dickensian Evening. They are also guests at seasonal parties and even at the town’s Tesco.
Led by music teacher Lisa Base, the little songbirds have been rehearsing for weeks to reach the high notes.
Their key song was a performance of O Holy Night which is not a typical children’s choice and difficult for them to master.
But their emotional performance has been captivating hundreds which is a great achievement – all the more so under the spotlight in front of a public audience. They also sang other more popular festive songs on demand, accompanied by some of their new fans.
But they did so and gave haunting renditions, to the appreciation of many older audiences under Lisa’s guidance with composition by Tracy Harding.
Lisa said: “O Holy Night is a challenging piece for a children’s choir.
“Using the original arrangement, Tavistock Primary’s Big Choir sang in harmony, bringing this traditional and beautiful hymn to life.
“Accompanied, as always, by the talented Tracy Harding, the choir are spending the last few days of term bringing Christmas cheer to the local community.
“The residents at St John’s Retirement Home and the guests at the Tavistock Area Support Services Anchorage centre enjoyed a real treat from the choir and even had a singalong to Winter Wonderland and White Christmas.
“The children then spent time chatting and sharing stories with the residents”
Over the next few days they will be singing at Tavistock Memory Cafe Christmas party, Crelake and Abbeyfield residential homes and finally at Tesco.
