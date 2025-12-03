Devon hospice charity Hospiscare, held its first ever festive Jingle Jog last Sunday (November 30) to raise funds for the charity.
Five hundred joggers, as well as canine companions, took part in the sell-out event at Greendale Farm Shop, near Exeter, raising over £20,000 for the charity which provides specialist end-of-life care to adults across Exeter, east and central Devon, including Okehampton.
At the end of Sunday’s run, all participants were awarded a Jingle Jog medal, and contestants and spectators were able to enjoy Greendale’s first ever Christmas Market, with local crafts, festive food, and entertainment.
The hospice relies upon public fundraising to generate more than 75 per cent of its income. Donations from the Jingle Jog are still coming in. To donate, visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/donate.
Comments
