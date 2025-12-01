PROPOSALS by the borough council to build more than 30 homes on Hog’s Wood in the centre of Okehampton will be unveiled at a public consultation on Saturday (December 6).
West Devon Borough Council will reveal its plans for social rented homes and supported living accommodation on the green space at the Ockment Centre from 10am to 12 noon.
The original proposal for 60-70 homes but has been scaled back to 30-40 allow some green space to be retained on the site tucked between Wonnacotts Road and Northfield Road.
However, residents feel this doesn’t go far enough and that the land should be instead designated as a nature reserve, given its richness in wildlife.
Resident Debra Travers said: “It has never been built on. It would be a tragedy if it were developed for housing. It should be a designated nature reserve in my opinion.”
West Devon Borough Council is uring Okehampton residents to “share your views on our early ideas for new homes”.
A WDBC spokesperson said: “As part of our ambition to deliver more homes our local people need, we are currently exploring the development of up to 30 new affordable homes at Wonnacotts Road, Okehampton.
“This is an informal consultation – no planning application will be submitted until early spring. Right now, we want to hear your thoughts on our initial proposals.”
The consultation runs from 10am-12 noon at the Ockment Centre on North Street, postcode EX20 1AR with the housing team available to answer questions.
