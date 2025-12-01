The Salvation Army in Tavistock is marking 145 years of its mission in the town on Sunday, December 7, with tea, cakes and carols.
The corps band will play Christmas carols in Bedford Square between 2.30pm-3.30pm, as part of Tavistock Christmas Festival, followed by birthday cake and tea at 4pm, at the United Reformed Church, Russell Street. The band will then play at the corps annual carol service at the church at 5pm, with a school choir.
Corps officer Captain Theresa Conway said it had been a few years since the band could join the Christmas events.
The corps band was an integral part of the mission in the Tavistock area to bring people a better knowledge of God, especially at Christmas.
