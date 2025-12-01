Police have been clamping down on drugs in West Devon town and village pubs and clubs with nighttime raids at the weekend.
The operation involved surprise visits by community police, operational teams and a drugs sniffer dog. The two-night action on Friday and Saturday nights (November 28-29) was designed to deter and disrupt the possible use of recreational and controlled drugs in licensed premises in Tavistock, Yelverton, Bere Alston and Horrabridge.
The policing teams also took the chance to inform the public on the legal implications of the misuse of drugs.
The police activity was met with criticism, spread by social media, from some drinkers and revellers who were upset at alleged so-called heavy-handed methods by police. A few people suggested customers on nights out were being strip-searched in public. This was denied by police as false rumours.
The Operation PAD (pubs against drugs) operation saw Tavistock neighbourhood policing team joined by staff from police operations and licensing and police drug sniffer dog Jasper.
In total 12 premises were visited and 21 individuals stopped and searched at the pubs, bars and other late-opening venues.
A police spokesman said: “The purpose of this unannounced activity is to deter those using, carrying or supplying drugs on a night out and educating members of the public on the legal and personal consequences of drug use.
“We are aware of some misinformation about these encounters is being spread on social media that individuals were being strip-searched in public which is entirely inaccurate.”
As well as engaging with the public, drugs wipes were carried out in licensed premises to detect the presence of controlled drugs on surfaces and licensing officers checked landlords were complying with their licensing conditions.
Anyone with information about drug supply in the community is asked to report it at https://orlo.uk/Vimfn
