Two Devon recipients of 2026 New Year Honours from the King are celebrating recognition for their community work.
A choir leader and a national bowling coach have been awarded British Empire Medals (BEM) for their services to the community, it has been announced today, Tuesday, December 30.
Sam Abrahams, 53, director of La La Choirs, has been awarded the BEM for services to the community through creating and leading La La Choirs while raising funds for local charities.
She established the community-based La La Choirs in 2008 to make singing accessible to everyone, regardless of musical ability or background.
Under her leadership, La La Choirs (www.lalachoirs.co.uk) has grown from 12 members to over 300 across several towns, including Tavistock, becoming a cornerstone of local culture and promoting mental health through singing.
Her initiatives have raised over £300,000 for charitable causes through performances and events.
Her choir raised over £41,000 for the Hospiscare charity in Exeter in 2023, contributing significantly to the group's overall goal.
Sam has received multiple awards, including a Pride of Devon award (organised by local businesses) in 2017 for her community contribution.
She said: “Devon is my spiritual home and to feel I’ve made a contribution to it and that it’s been recognised (by the BEM) is more than I ever dreamt of. I feel humbled by it but privileged and very pleased.
Meanwhile, Gilly Ainslie, 73, has been awarded the BEM for services to the community as a bowls coach.
Her citation recognises exceptional service as a tutor and assessor to the bowls community in Tavistock, including the Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club, Plymouth and Devon-wide and nationally for over 13 years. One of her students is former Tavistock player Stephen Hartley a sight-limited national bowls player.
As a qualified level two national coach and tutor and assessor for the national coaching courses, she has also trained the bowls trainers under the umbrella of Coach Bowls England.
Her particular focus has been with young bowlers and those with varying abilities. To get the young involved she encourages children from the local schools to come and enjoy the sport.
Gilly said: “I’m still getting over the shock that someone and some folks thought me worthy of the BEM. I feel very humble and honoured to be on the King’s New Year’s Honour List.”
Gilly, who starting bowling in 1986 and began coaching around 12 years ago, said: “I spend all my time promoting bowlers I coach and stepping into the background myself. It’s all about them not me.
“I’ve have been a tutor, assessor and coach for over 12 years, nationally, regionally and in Plymouth at the Life Centre.
“I coach all abilities and ages. But my passion is getting youngsters into the sport of bowls. I am getting on a bit now so am starting to wind down from coaching but I will always find time for the children.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.