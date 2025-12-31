The owner of a Tavistock photography business is hanging up the keys to his shop for the final time today (Wednesday, December 31) to retire.
After nearly 40 years in business Keith Hall is selling Dartmoor Photographic to another local entrepreneur, details of which will be announced soon.
Keith said: “I would like to thank both the new and long-term customers for supporting my business.
“Through the years I have seen many children in the area grow to adults from their passport photos and parents printing memories.
“I would like to say thank you to all my staff over the years, the business wouldn’t be what it is today without them, especially to my current team Mark, Ash and Emily who have looked after the shop for the last year, allowing me to only be needed in the shop two days a week.”
Keith took on the shop after his mum Kathie, passed away in 1997. He has brought Dartmoor Photographic from the analogue world to digital and back again to meet demand for retro-analogue in 2025.
He has had to keep up with the fast ever-changing digital world and maintained trusted relationships with the people and other businesses of Tavistock.
Keith is ending his legacy on a high, with his most successful year to-date and ‘incredible’ online sales.
Although Keith is retiring, in reality, his life is about to get even busier with decorating, adventures with his family and exploring the UK in his motorhome. He might also be planning an extension to his impressive home bar.
Keith’s experience of a recent boost to business from surging demand for analogue photography is a national phenomenon, like vinyl records returning.
He said the renewed interest is in the return of wet-film cameras, driven by younger generations seeking a ‘tangible’ and ‘authentic’ experience away from digital. Users appreciate the creativity involved and photo imperfections.
Comments
