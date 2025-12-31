A group campaigning for sustainable travel is urging Tavistock area residents to help shape the future of car and public transport in the new year.
Transition Tavistock’s travel action group is holding a meeting open to anyone interested in usable, environmentally friendly and efficient transport on Thursday, January 22, at 10:30am to 12:30pm in Tavistock Library, PL19 8AB (Harrison Room).
The gathering is a chance to catch up on progress made in the past year and share ideas for promoting sustainable transport locally in 2026.
The ‘travel action group’ booking link (via Eventbrite) is here (https://tinyurl.com/2kh73vnu). Booking is not essential, but provides a chance to suggest topics. The Eventbrite page will have a pre-meeting agenda.
A Transition Tavistock spokesman said: “This meeting will offer several opportunities to let people in power know locals’ priorities, or to help let them know how to get the detail right in any well-intentioned changes.”
Several national and West Devon and Plymouth area consultations are underway where residents can also have their voice heard and potentially influence policies.
These include Devon & Cornwall Police plans: Police & Crime Commissioner’s ‘Your Safety, Your Say’ (including road safety) at this link: https://tinyurl.com/nhapjns2
Also on the proposed mileage tax for electric cars (at the gov.uk website: https://tinyurl.com/wa9prxuy This is not about the principle or rate, but the practicalities of measurement/payment. Therefore, interesting to EV drivers and garages (closes March 18).
Passengers can make comments on bus timetables at the Devon Bus timetables survey (closes Wednesday, January 7): https://www.traveldevon.info/bus/bus-information-survey/
Also, a survey on rule changes on EV cross-pavement charging at this government consultation (https://shorturl.at/U1Arg) which closes on Wednesday, January 21. Electric car owners and pedestrians can find more background reading here (https://tinyurl.com/dm5pnta8).
To help Transition Tavistock prepare its response, residents are asked to get in touch by Wednesday, January 14.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.