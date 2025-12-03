NDSART’s chairman James Watts said: “The ULTILoader has revolutionised how we use our Land Rovers and stretchers. This new solution is easier to use, allowing individuals to unload a stretcher off the roof with one hand. We won't have [to have] team members on the roof of the vehicle in cold, wet and windy conditions, often in the dark. To unload or load the stretcher previously required up to three people, but now it can be done safely by one person at ground level in thirty seconds.