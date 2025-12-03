AN Okehampton man died after falling from his mountain bike while riding alone on an advanced forest trail in Devon, an inquest has heard.
Mechanic Jamie Richards, 50, had been riding with his family in Haldon Forest Park near Exeter on Sunday, October 12 when he separated from them to set out along the more challenging section.
An inquest which opened at Exeter Coroner's Court today (Wednesday, December 3) was told his family reported him missing when he failed to return.
An emergency response was made. He was found with a fatal neck injury in the forest, having fallen from his bike.
The full inquest into the death of Jamie, of Neville Road, Okehampton, was adjourned to a later date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.