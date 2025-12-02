A temporary solution has been found to the broken lights in Brook Street multi-storey to ensure that the lights will be on for Dickensian Evening.
Temporary LED lighting strips were installed on Monday, December 1 on the top two floors, the long-stay section, which have been closed because the lighting was broken.
This allows the car park to be open for Dickensian Evening on Friday (December 5).
The work was agreed between Janna Sanders, the Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) manager, the main organiser of Dickensian Evening, and car park owners West Devon Borough Council.
Janna told BID members in a briefing before the work was carried out: “You may have gathered that the top floors of Brook Street Car Park have been closed due to issues with lighting.
“Due to concerns the closure was having on both those working in the town centre and visitor footfall, I lobbied West Devon Borough Council on Friday to install temporary lighting to enable the car park to stay open while repairs take place.”
She said that officers and councillors at WDBC responded promptly and agreed work would be carried out to fix temporary LED battens in place yesterday, Monday, December 1, to allow the top levels to reopen.
A contractor will start work next Monday, December 8 to fix the lights permanently. It is expected that the work will take a week. “This will ensure the issue is permanently fixed,” said Janna.
