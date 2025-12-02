Creative traders have been lighting up Tavistock high street with festive shop fronts.

The town centre is already feeling festive, with lights strung across West Street, Duke and Brook Street and Bedford Square, among others. Meanwhile, the guildhall and town hall are outlined in bright white lights and the street lights have their own lights.

However, it is the imaginative window displays by individual shopkeepers which particularly entice visitors and locals to linger.

Shoppers are being welcomed inside the shops – most of them independents – by shop fronts variously featuring Father Christmas, Christmas trees, large baubles, festive wreaths and cascades of coloured lights.

Competition is fierce for the Tavistock BID’s annual shop window competition. Winners will be announced during Dickensian Evening on Friday (December 5).

West Street glittering in festive lights in Tavistock.
Moorwishes atmospheric Christmas window in Tavistock.
Tavistock Town Hall and Guildhall complex outlined in festive lights.
The beautifully lit Abbey Chapel in Tavistock helps create a Christmas feel to the town centre.
Alex's Oak Tree up-cycling mini-menagerie brings festive cheer to Tavistock Pannier Market.
Tavistock Pannier Market is glittering this Christmas.
Tavistock Pannier Market is glittering this Christmas.
Dolans glittering shop front bringing festive fun to Tavistock high street.
Odds and Buds florists adding to Tavistock high street's Christmas atmosphere.
Molly's Kitchen has a delightful festive window display in Tavistock Pannier Market.
The Pet Emporium's animal-themed Christmas shop front adds humour to Tavistock high street's Christmas atmosphere.
