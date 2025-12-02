Creative traders have been lighting up Tavistock high street with festive shop fronts.
The town centre is already feeling festive, with lights strung across West Street, Duke and Brook Street and Bedford Square, among others. Meanwhile, the guildhall and town hall are outlined in bright white lights and the street lights have their own lights.
However, it is the imaginative window displays by individual shopkeepers which particularly entice visitors and locals to linger.
Shoppers are being welcomed inside the shops – most of them independents – by shop fronts variously featuring Father Christmas, Christmas trees, large baubles, festive wreaths and cascades of coloured lights.
Competition is fierce for the Tavistock BID’s annual shop window competition. Winners will be announced during Dickensian Evening on Friday (December 5).
West Street is glittering with festive lights. (Tindle)
Moorwishes’ atmospheric Christmas window. (Tindle)
Tavistock Guildhall complex outlined in festive lights. (Tindle)
The beautifully-lit Abbey Chapel helps add to the Christmas feel in town. (Tindle)
Alex's Oak Tree upcycling mini-menagerie brings festive cheer to Tavistock Pannier Market. (Tindle)
A festive stall in the pannier market. (Tindle)
Tavistock Pannier Market is glittering this Christmas. (Tindle)
Alan Dolan’s glittering shop front bringing festive fun to Tavistock high street. (Tindle)
Odds and Buds florists adding to Tavistock high street's Christmas atmosphere. (Tindle)
Molly's Kitchen has a delightful festive window display in Tavistock Pannier Market. (Tindle)
The Pet Emporium's animal-themed Christmas shop front offers a humorous touch. (Tindle)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.