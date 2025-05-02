The people of Tavistock have voted to support the town’s proposed neighbourhood plan.
A neighbourhood plan plays an important role in shaping the decisions made by West Devon Borough Council's planning committee in the years ahead.
Communities adopting a neighbourhood plan have their chance to say whether they think such a plan should be adopted; in a poll held last Thursday (May 1), 87.7% of local people voted to support the plan, with 3,237 votes supporting the plan.
The next step is for the borough council to formally adopt the plan – this will likely take place at a full council meeting soon.