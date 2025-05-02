A DEVELOPER has confirmed it is still exploring building hundreds of homes on a plot off Plymouth Road in Tavistock.
Tilia Homes withdrew an application for planning permission for the detailed design of 124 homes and outline permission for a further 126 homes in August last year.
The application to West Devon Borough Council was for a greenfield plot next to where the Little Orchard development of 44 homes is currently being built by Baker Estates.
The Tilia Homes proposal attracted scores of objections on the West Devon Borough Council planning portal when posted last summer. It was then withdrawn.
Now the developer has told the Times Gazette that it is ‘in talks with stakeholders’ about a fresh proposal, which is in the early stages.
A Tilia Homes spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Tilia Homes does not currently have a live planning application for this site. We are in the early stages of a pre-application process, exploring potential proposals.
“As such, details regarding the number of homes, layout, and design are still being developed through ongoing discussions with local stakeholders and planning officers. We will keep the community and media informed as our plans progress.”
The original proposals attracted objections including concerns about the lack of a visual buffer from the south, the positioning of the proposed play area too far from homes, and extra traffic the development will funnel out onto the already busy A386.
There were also concerns that Tavistock had already absorbed too much new housing. However, the principle of housing has already been established for the site, as it is earmarked for 250 homes in development blueprint the Plymouth and South West Devon local plan up to 2034.