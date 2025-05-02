New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pavilion in the Park at The Pavilion In The Park, Okehampton; rated on April 16
• Rated 3: The Three Crowns Hotel at Three Crowns, High Street, Chagford; rated on April 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Queens Head at 79-80 West Street, Tavistock; rated on April 23