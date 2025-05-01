POLLING stations are open today (May 1) in West Devon to elect members of Devon County Council.
There is also a by-election for a vacant seat on West Devon Borough Council in Tavistock’s north ward.
Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm with photo ID needed to be allowed to vote.
The candidates standing for West Devon Borough Council in Tavistock North are:
HUGHES Judy, Conservative Party; REED Graham, Liberal Democrat; TREW Brian, Reform UK; UDO Uwem, Labour Party; and WOOD Sarah, Green Party.
The candidates standing in West Devon for Devon County Council are:
Hatherleigh and Chagford: COLLIETY Thomas Ben, Labour Party; DANIEL Lynn Christine, Green Party; DAVIES Sue, Reform UK; MARTIN Christian Adam, Liberal Democrats; SAMUEL Lois Esther, Conservative Party.
Okehampton Rural: DEXTER George Herbert, Liberal Democrats; DUFFY Niall, Labour Party; GRAINGER James George, Reform UK; JOHN Nicholas (no party listed); JORY Neil, Conservative and Unionist Party; KIRNIG Tracy Belinda, Green Party.
Tavistock: CLIFFORD Gary, Reform UK; GREENBERRY-PULLEN Holly, Liberal Democrats; LOVING Gemma Christine, Labour Party; SELLIS Debo, Local Conservatives; WOOD Sara Louise, Green Party.
Yelverton Rural: FIFE COOK Michael, Reform UK; MACIEJOWSKA Judy Sara, Green Party; RENDERS Mark Christian, Independent; SANDERS Philip Richard, Local Conservatives; UDO Uwem Eno, Labour Party; WEST Chris, Liberal Democrats.