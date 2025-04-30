Intrepid students from Mount Kelly in Tavistock have been training hard for the gruelling two-day Ten Tors camping and hiking expedition on Dartmoor next week.
On Sunday, May 11, the adventurous youngsters from the independent school will join hundreds of others from local schools and youth organisations, on the famous test of teamwork, fitness and resilience.
The Mount Kelly hikers have entered a selection of long distances and underwent their own Mount Kelly expedition earlier this year as part of acclimatising to the terrain and variable weather of the moor.
The Ten Tors Challenge is being attempted by 2,400 teenagers in 400 teams of six.
The teams navigate routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles (depending on age) over the northern half of Dartmoor, visiting ten nominated tors/ checkpoints in under two days.
Teams must be self-sufficient, carrying all that they need to complete their route and stay out overnight safely.
The Jubilee Challenge is shorter and is designed for young people aged 14-21 with a range of challenging conditions who complete one of several routes suited to their abilities.
The events all start and finish at Okehampton Camp and are organised by the Army’s headquarters in the South West supported by the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force and civilian emergency services and volunteers.