A Tavistock charity has marked the forced move of its shop to a new temporary site in the town with the adoption of its new mascot.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) has thanked town businessman John Taylor for coming to its aid after severe storm damage forced it out of its shop – the Spiral Staircase
John has welcomed TASS into one of his nearby empty units on West Street rent free, until a permanent shop is found.
The move was marked by a ceremonial naming and adoption of a toy otter as the charity’s first mascot, after a public naming competition was held.
John was invited as a special guest to randomly draw one of the suggested names and, as a result, the otter mascot has now been named George.
The original shop was closed on Market Street for three months after storm Éowyn. The damaged stock and loss of income has had a significant impact on the charity.
Deborah Holland, TASS shop manager, said: “Thanks to the generosity of Mr Taylor we have been able to set up close by and will be up and running soon. We are very grateful he has come to our rescue and that can only be good for TASS and those we support.”
John said: “I’m very pleased to be able to help TASS, they are a vital part of the town because of the important work they do to help those needing extra support. I hope they can find somewhere long term.”
TASS general manager, Deb Morris said: “I am extremely grateful to John Taylor, director of Grenville Estates, for his selfless and noble generosity – the definition of being charitable.
“In a huge act of kindness, John has offered TASS the temporary use of his currently vacant commercial property in West Street free of charge to store undamaged stock and begin trading again.”