The TV presenter Davina McCall will be the ‘face’ of Hays Travel from May 2025.
The independent travel agent has 500 branches across the UK, one of which is in Tavistock.
On inviting Davina to partner with Hays Travel, founder and owner Dame Irene Hays said: “We were thinking ‘outside the box’ about who would connect with our loyal customers as well as a new audience. Hays Travel has been through significant change and growth over recent years, yet we are still the same family company, committed to our colleagues, customers, and the communities where we operate.
“Davina is a positive and inspirational role model who embodies our own values – she is the perfect person to represent us at this point in our history, as we celebrate 45 years of caring for our customers.”
Davina will feature in a new TV advert and in promotional content on their website and on social media.
Commenting on partnering with Hays Travel, Davina said: “I am so excited to be working with Hays Travel. I had the great pleasure of meeting Dame Irene at an event, where I sat next to her without knowing who she was or what she did. I’m not sure anyone has made such a massive first impression on me as she did. So, when she contacted me about working with Hays, it was obviously a no-brainer.
“I had a feeling that her brilliance would trickle down through her business. And I can tell you, it totally does. I love everyone that works there. Their passion, their commitment and their fun... it’s win win win.”