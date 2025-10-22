A leading councillor is highlighting the importance of Tavistock Library as radical changes are on the books.
Devon County Council is asking everyone in the county their views on proposed changes to libraries to cut costs, but not to close any sites. These suggestions include opening out of hours using technology and greater use of volunteers and the community to run them.
Parent Holly Greenberry-Pullen (West Devon Borough councillor for Tavistock North), says the library service is an essential community asset and not just for book lending.
She said: “I think libraries are vital parts of our community. They don’t only offer books but online support, outside agency access, family meeting places, being a place varying generations enjoy, and an essential hub to support community and human contact for quite a number of people who don’t have that to hand.”
She is pledging her support for Tavistock Library specifically because the town mayor is raising funds to help improve the children’s section.
“Libraries are also bursting with creativity and opportunity for those that use them. I fully support these qualities and will donate and support fundraising for the library this year. A library is not only a place were people go to meet others; they are no longer places of hushed voices.
“The library is a place of stories and resources but also a place to find people our community, a place to study, a place to find help and gain support especially for those who may need digital online help.”
“They are an integral part of community for a lot of people, families too, and I’d encourage people of all ages to go in to chat and to see what they have on offer.”
She bemoaned the 2024 scrapping of the mobile library by DCC, especially in rural Devon where transport is limited. She said this made library sites even more needed because many organisations offered essential services to communities through libraries.
Holly uses the library with her family and to carry out research: “The little ones enjoyed the kids’ books in the children’s area and stories plus some crafts in the past. It’s family friendly, more than a place to borrow books. It’s a hub. It’s a place to meet new people and build community.
“I’ve also regularly chatted to people in the lobby and found a lot of pretty positive responses from people when I’ve guided them there for support. The team there are friendly and really helpful. I feel we all want Tavistock to be a place of connection and friendly spaces that all people have openings to meet in – the library offers that.”
She said the term library does not fully define how positive and diverse the service is for community with the opportunity to meet people along with the wide range of archive, public resources and connections to be found - including books.
The public consultation is at this link (deadline Sunday, February 22): https://devon.cc/devon-libraries-pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.