DEVON County Council’s "Places To Go, Things To Do”, Youth Fund is making a real difference to the lives of children and young people across Devon, and there is still funding available.
Projects such as a children’s horse and pony club or a school offering young people the chance to learn how to produce films and record and mix their own music are examples of the kinds of activities that are enriching the lives of the county’s young people.
And community interest groups and organisations are being reminded that they can still apply for funding to support activities that give young people fun things to do and welcoming places to go.
Devon County Council’s Places To Go, Things To Do Youth Fund, was launched earlier in the autumn and offers small grants of £1,000 to £3,000 to help deliver inclusive, accessible, and enriching activities for young people aged 11 to 25.
A total of £150,000 has been allocated to the fund, and nearly half has already been awarded to support almost 80 projects across the county.
So far these projects are expected to benefit more than 5,000 young people, helping to create safe spaces, encourage social interaction, teach new skills, build confidence and self-esteem, and reduce loneliness and isolation.
Grants are available for both new and existing initiatives - for example, an established youth club could apply to expand or enhance its current programme of activities, and funding has already supported a wide range of activities.
These include:
• New equipment for a local boxing gym
• Startup costs for an Adventure Academy
• Soundproofing and instruments for a youth music initiative
• Bowling trips and an Exeter City matchday experience for deaf children
• Professional support for a musical theatre group
• Support for a Duke of Edinburgh camp
• A hands-on carpentry workshop
• Equipment for a new community cricket facility
• Funds to enable a youth club to open an additional night each week.
The scheme follows on from 7,000 local young people voting in the Make Your Mark ballot earlier this year.
Organised by the Devon Youth Council, the ballot polled young people and found that the lack of affordable activities and places to go to have fun with friends, to relax and to try new things, was at the top of their concerns.
Laura Hughes, the CEO of MoorVision, said that the charity supports children and young people who are visually impaired.
She said that thanks to the fund they were able to take some of them to an accessible Titanic exhibition and theatre trip, The Colour of Dinosaurs.
“It has been busy thanks to our grant,” she said. “This amazing show was fully accessible through sound, touch and music. In addition to finding out a great deal about dinosaurs, we all learnt that we all have our own story and how important and wonderful it is to simply be ourselves.”
Annaka Lloyd, a coach at Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club said that they provide a safe, welcoming environment for people of all ages and abilities to train and develop new skills.
“The atmosphere in the gym feels like one big family,” she said. “My three sons absolutely love coming to the club not only to train but also to spend time with the friends they’ve made along the way.
“The ever-growing number of members is proof of how much people value being part of this amazing and supportive team.”
Claire Green, a trustee at the Exeter Equine Care Trust, at Hilltop Riding School, said that the support they received helped them to run the increasingly popular children’s club.
“We bring the joy of horses to the local community by helping to run the children’s club where pony care is taught alongside building relationships with the ponies and other volunteers.”
Helen Newton from The Deaf Academy said that the riding school had provided work placements for children with complex needs: “Fifteen students have now participated, and this would not have been possible without the support of the staff and volunteers.
“They have supported and guided our students and facilitated us to produce and lead our own Equine Assisted Learning sessions with our students. Hill Top is a favourite part of the week for many of our students, and we hope to continue there for the future.”
Devon County Council’s cabinet member responsible for communities Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin said: “We set aside £150,000 and we have had some fantastic applications.
“The idea of a food and friendship night I thought was a great idea; a cooking class, an art camp, a wreath making workshop; all creative and interesting projects.
“And we still have around half of the budget to allocate so please if you have an idea for an activity that could inspire a young person, build their confidence, reach new skills or is just fun and fulfilling please we want to hear from you.”
• Typical grants will be from £500-£1,000, but awards of £3,000 will be available for exceptional projects.
Full details of how to apply, including what can be funded, eligibility criteria and other requirements, are available on the Devon County Council Communities webpage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.