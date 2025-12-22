Devon County Council has announced that the road between Hatherleigh and Highampton will be closed for three days in February due to roadworks.
From February 19 at 7pm to February 21 at 6am, there will be a temporary prohibition on through traffic and parking on the A3072 between Moor View and Highampton Cross, and from Highampton Cross to Venton Cross, while workers refresh the road markings.
During this time, drivers will need to follow the A386, turn onto the A3079, and then back onto the A3072. The same route applies in reverse for traffic travelling in the opposite direction.
Motorists should plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys during the closure period.
