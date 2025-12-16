City College Plymouth has named Dartmoor Zoological Society as its official Charity of the Year for 2025/26.
Over the next year, the college will run fundraising and engagement activities to support the society. Founded in 2014, the society cares for Dartmoor Zoo’s animals and leads conservation, breeding, and research projects. The zoo depends on ticket sales, donations, and public support to protect endangered species and inspire people to care for nature.
City College Plymouth’s chief executive, Jackie Grubb, said: “Supporting Dartmoor Zoological Society aligns perfectly with our values of community, learning, and making a difference. At City College Plymouth, we have a proud history of helping charitable organisations, and our students and staff are passionate about contributing to causes that create real and lasting impact. We are delighted to work with the zoo throughout the coming year to support their exceptional work.”
Dartmoor Zoological Society chief executive David Gibson welcomed the collaboration:“We are absolutely delighted that the students and staff of City College Plymouth chose Dartmoor Zoological Society as their charity of the year. With so many other deserving charities that they could have chosen, we are honoured that they chose us. The funds they raise on our behalf will be a tremendous help in delivering the vital conservation work we do here at Dartmoor Zoo, and it is a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking and progressive organisation.”
