Tavistock Memory Cafe hosted a fabulous Christmas party in the town hall with around 100 members, family and Memory Cafe volunteers.
A highlight for everyone was the sparkle and joy of the Christmas songs performed by the children of Tavistock Primary and Nursery School’s Big Choir.
Graham Coiley, chair of trustees of Tavistock Memory Café, said: “The smiles and appreciation were everywhere to be seen. Those at the party enjoyed a buffet lunch, there were plenty of quizzes, some terrible cracker jokes, a prize raffle and an appearance from Father Christmas.
“Sometimes living with dementia can be tough and isolating, and so opportunities to get out, to meet friends and be entertained is very important.
Thanks must go to our wonderful volunteers who work so well as a team, give up their time and offer their care and compassion. They are all brilliant.”
He thanked Tavistock Town Council town hall staff for their support.
Anyone who knows someone who would benefit from coming to the Tavistock Memory Cafe or would like to volunteer to help the charity should visit: www.tavistockmemorycafe.co.uk
