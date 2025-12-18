Village primary school pupils let their festive imaginations branch out and were thrilled to win a community Christmas tree competition.
Creative children, of t Andrew’s Primary School, Buckland Monachorum, designed and decorated their tree which was exhibited at the Yelverton Rock Methodist Church Christmas tree festival.
The youngsters’ chosen tree theme was ‘celebrating gratitude’. They made mini-prayer books for hanging on the tree, expressing thanks for aspects of life which can easily be taken for granted.
The children’s creativity and kindness shone out among the other festive firs which were decorated by other churches, community groups and well-financed companies.
The school’s festive season programme also included the Christmas production Baubles. Across three performances, pupils of all ages took part on stage and behind the scenes, delivering a show celebrating love, hope, and togetherness.
The school’s more musical pupils performed at the village St Andrew's Church carol service, accompanying the community from YelverCare and Charlestown Cafe as everyone sang their favourite carols.
The annual Christmas lunch brought pupils, staff, and community volunteers together in the school hall, while the Christmas Fair featured games, yuletide treats, and activities for pupils and families to enjoy.
A Christmas sing-a-long in the school hall, with pupils, staff, and families, ended the school celebrations.
Debbie Nunn, Headteacher at St Andrew’s CofE Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic to see our pupils celebrate the festive season with such enthusiasm and creativity. From decorating the Christmas tree with prayers of gratitude to performing in Baubles, the children have truly embraced the spirit of Christmas.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership which runs the school, among others, said: “The enthusiasm, creativity, and teamwork demonstrated by St Andrew’s pupils this Christmas are a wonderful example of the strong sense of community and values that underpin the Learning Academy Partnership."
